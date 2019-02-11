Subscribe
11 February 2019Copyright

US Copyright Royalty Board says songwriters will be paid higher royalties

The US  Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) has announced that it will raise the royalty rates paid to songwriters for the streaming of their music for the five-year period from 2018-2022.

On February 5, the board announced the decision, which will see the royalty rates for music on streaming services rise by 44% by 2022. It also gave streaming companies 30 days to lodge an appeal if they wish.

Donald Zakarin, co-chair of  Pryor Cashman’s music practice group, which represented songwriters and publishers in earlier legal proceedings over the rate, said that while he welcomes the announcement by the CRB, “there is still significant improvement to be made to fairly compensate for the use of the songs that drive the explosive growth of music streaming”.

The decision comes two years after legal proceedings were initiated in 2016 by songwriters and music publishers seeking higher royalties to be paid to them from technology companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon and Spotify.

The songwriters included Tom Petty, Kenny Rogers, the Black Keys and Zach De La Rocha.

The writers, along with their publishers, were represented by their trade organisations the  National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and the Nashville Songwriters’ Association International (NSAI).

In 2017, a five-week hearing took place before the CRB. Although an initial determination was issued in January 2018 which indicated that higher rates would be awarded, streaming services opposed the decision and filed for rehearing in February 2018. All oppositions were dismissed.

Frank Scibilia, a partner at Pryor Cashman, said he was pleased with the latest announcement.

Scibilia said that as well as correcting the “unfairly low royalties” being paid to music creators, the focus at trial was to “protect those owners and creators against the tech companies’ business strategies that unfairly reduced the reportable revenues on which royalties have been based”.

David Israelite, the president and CEO of NMPA, posted a message to Facebook which said that the NMPA and NSAI had “fought hard to increase songwriter royalties”.

Israelite said Apple had already ruled out an appeal and added that if any other streaming company chose to challenge the new terms, they would “in effect declare war against songwriters”.

This story was first published on TBO.

More on this story

Copyright
Google, Spotify and Amazon to appeal copyright royalty decision
11 March 2019   Google, Spotify, Amazon and Pandora have appealed against a decision by the US Copyright Royalty Board, which would increase royalty rates paid to songwriters by 44%.
Copyright
Spotify in Indian licensing dispute
26 April 2019   Spotify’s Indian launch has faced further legal issues as it this week agreed to remove a local record label’s catalogue from its streaming platform.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

