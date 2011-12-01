Subscribe
1 December 2011

UK to hear if copyright exchange is feasible

The UK government has announced that Richard Hooper, former deputy chairman of the UK regulator for the communications industries, Ofcom, will lead a feasibility study on developing a Digital Copyright Exchange.

The study will look into recommendations made by Professor Ian Hargreaves that found that the creation of a copyright exchange could significantly boost the UK economy.

The Hargreaves Review found that a copyright exchange would lower the costs of licensing and give businesses and consumers easier access to copyrighted material.

Announcing the launch of the feasibility study, UK business secretary Vince Cable said: “A Digital Copyright Exchange would be a global first and could unlock significant growth potential in the creative sector, benefiting consumers and businesses alike.”

“This is an exciting project which could really open up the UK’s intellectual property systems.

But the solutions are not straightforward and there are a number of issues that need to be worked through to establish its feasibility, so I am delighted to have someone of Richard Hooper’s stature to lead this important work.”

Hooper said that his job will be to create a universal system that benefits everyone.

He explained: “I want to talk to people across and outside the sector to find out how they see the licensing challenges facing them. As part of that process, I’ll be looking to meet the key players and to provide opportunities for all those interested to air their views. We will then be able to forge some common understanding so that I can look to produce appropriate industryled solutions which respond to the spirit of Hargreaves’s vision.”

