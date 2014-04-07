Subscribe
shutterstock-61091041-web-1
Illustration: HitToon.Com / Shutterstock.com
8 April 2014Copyright

UK introduces new standards for collecting societies

New regulations aimed at simplifying the system for obtaining copyright licences and collecting royalties have been introduced by the UK government.

The changes, which came into force on April 6, are designed to ensure collecting societies offer a minimum standard when clarifying the use of copyrighted work and collecting royalties.

The changes have stemmed from discussions between collecting societies and the government that resulted in many societies putting in place their own Codes of Practice setting out minimum standards of transparency and behaviour.

The new law includes powers that will make sure all collecting societies comply with these minimum standards.

Lord Younger, the UK’s IP minister, said any efforts that support self-regulation should be welcomed and he was pleased to see the progress that collecting societies had made setting their own Codes of Practice.

“The additional backstop power that has come into force is there to make sure those standards are met and to give businesses the certainty and clarity they need,” Younger said.

The regulations also pave the way for the implementation of secondary legislation to allow the UK to implement extended collective licensing (ECL) schemes.

Under an ECL scheme, a collecting society, subject to certain safeguards, is authorised to license copyright works on behalf of all rights holders in its sector, not just those it has specific permission to act from.

Implementation of the ECL scheme is planned for October 2014.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit