Subscribe
shutterstock_1032518701-tk-kurikawa
11 September 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

UK High Court orders ISPs to block pirate sites selling Nintendo games

The UK High Court has ordered five major UK internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to websites which enable users to illegally download games for Nintendo’s Switch console.

In an order, published today, September 10, the court said Sky, BT,  EE,  Virgin Media and TalkTalk must “block, or at least impede access” to four websites selling pirated Nintendo games, modified hardware or distribute information on how to modify consoles.

In its ruling, the court said the injunction is “necessary to prevent, or at least reduce, substantial damage to Nintendo”.

“It appears that substantial quantities or pirated games have been downloaded in the UK and installed on Nintendo Switches and that Nintendo has sustained significant losses as a result,” the court said.

Giving judgment for the court, Justice Arnold said Nintendo had exhausted all other means of trying to stop the operation of the accused websites, and that because it had been unable to identify the operators of the sites, “no alternative measures are realistically available”.

Nintendo had previously sent cease-and-desist letters to the websites, but these were ignored by two websites. The remaining two websites changed their URLs after receiving the correspondence.

Additionally, it said that take-down requests to platforms such as YouTube, Amazon and eBay had been actioned, but the relevant listings were simply replaced by new ones.

The court said that previous cases had shown that blocking orders are effective in reducing traffic to pirate websites and are dissuasive because ISPs are required to display information about the block.

It added that “blocking injunctions are not difficult to implement” and that the ISPs already have the necessary technology to carry them out. In the event that the ISPs so incur any extra costs, these will be covered by Nintendo.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Nintendo takes man to court over IP infringement claims
26 July 2018   Video game developer Nintendo has filed a claim for copyright and trademark infringement against a US-based individual over “hubs” used for pirated online content.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Protecting trademarks in DRC