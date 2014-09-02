Subscribe
shutterstock-3283273-web
zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com
3 September 2014Copyright

UK and Chinese licensing bodies strike book deal

The Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA) has struck a deal with the China Written Works Copyright Society (CWWCS) that should lead to more Chinese works becoming available in the UK.

It means Chinese print and digital publications will be included in CLA licences and could pave the way for further licensing in China.

The deal comes as an IP-focused UK ministerial delegation has embarked on a trip to China for the first time. The CLA is part of that delegation, which is being led by IP minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe and ends on September 5.

Kevin Fitzgerald, CLA chief executive, who signed the deal with Hongbo Zhang of the CWWCS yesterday (September 2), said: “CLA is pleased to embark on this new international relationship and proud to include many sought-after Chinese publications in our repertoire. This adds great value to our licences and points to exciting future developments as our two organisations move forward together.”

Neville-Rolfe added: “Chinese publications will be more widely available in the UK as a result of this agreement, benefiting both authors and publishers in China. I congratulate the CLA and CWWCS on their success in securing this agreement and look forward to welcoming more such business initiatives as our trade and investment links continue to grow.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026