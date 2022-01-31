Subscribe
shutterstock_1239133447_sattalat_phukkum
31 January 2022CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Twitter rejects most copyright takedown requests

Twitter dismissed the majority of takedown requests it received from copyright owners despite recording an increase in the overall number of notices in the first half of last year, the social media platform has said in its bi-annual transparency report.

This report includes data on takedown notices filed under the DMCA submitted through its web form or sent to Twitter, such as via fax or mail.

While the notices sent to video-sharing app Periscope fell by 80%, Twitter’s numbers increased by more than a third, according to the study, which was first reported by TorrentFreak,

Increase in Twitter notices

But Twitter stated that only 31% of all takedown requests resulted in ‘removals,’ down from 59% during the previous reporting period.

When combining the numbers of Twitter and live video-sharing app Periscope, there was a 6% increase in requests filed under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), up from 169,000 to 179,000.

It also showed that the compliance rate dropped to an all-time low in the latest reporting period.

However, the percentage of 'withheld' tweets and media has dropped to an all-time low to 49% and 18%, respectively.

According to Twitter’s data, complaints issued by Universal Music Group, OpSec Online,  Leak ID, La Liga, and IFPI comprise more than a third of all takedown notices received during the reporting period. Of these, the notices from music group IFPI resulted in the most withheld items,(439,000), more than a quarter of all of the removals.

According to the social media platform, most takedown requests processed resulted in no action on the grounds that they were incomplete, fraudulent or not actionable.

High profile ‘Trump’ complaints

Twitter confirmed that a few high-profile DMCA takedown notices have been sent to the platform, including several that took umbrage at tweets made by former US President Donald Trump.

Despite the increased non-compliance, Twitter says that it carefully reviews each notice and won’t take action if requests are incomplete or fraudulent. It also does the same for content that is fair use, it said.

The platform provides affected account holders with a copy of the related DMCA takedown notice when their media or Tweets are withheld, it said.

The notification includes instructions on how to file a counter-notice, in case they believed the content was removed in error, and also how to seek a retraction from the person who filed the notice.

Twitter stated that it does not withhold content in response to DMCA takedown notices that are incomplete, do not concern copyright issues, or that it determines to be fraudulent, and that it carefully reviews each notice, and follows up with the filer as appropriate.

It added that there may be certain uses of copyrighted material that do not require the copyright owner’s permission, such as political speech, content that is potentially newsworthy, or cases of apparent fair use. This type of speech is protected under UN-recognised principles of free expression and may not violate Twitter’s copyright policy, the platform added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Waymo sues California DMV over driverless vehicle safety stats

SCOTUS urged to consider Lanham Act’s scope

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Twitter’s source code leak could represent ‘major crisis’
29 March 2023   Platform issues subpoena demanding identity of user who leaked code | Security breach coincides with drop in value by more than 50% | Lawyers speculate on employee revenge as motivation following mass layoffs.
Patents
Twitter wins video streaming patent dispute at Fed Circuit
27 November 2020   Twitter has secured a victory at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, after it upheld a US Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision to invalidate a patent owned by video streaming service VidStream.
Copyright
Congress demands answers over Twitter’s copyright policies
9 August 2021   US Congress members have written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey demanding that the platform do more to tackle copyright infringement on the platform.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world