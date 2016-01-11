Subscribe
TMZ turns on source as Jared Leto copyright claim heats up

News website TMZ has filed a copyright claim against the source of a leaked video showing actor and musician Jared Leto criticising Taylor Swift’s music.

A 75-second clip was posted by TMZ on December 7 showing Leto listening to a couple of Swift’s songs before stating “f**k her”.

Last month, Leto sued TMZ for copyright infringement, claiming that he was the owner of the footage and that the use of it in the article, titled “ Jared Leto: Screw Taylor Swift!! But I’d love one of her hits”, was unauthorised.

In the latest development, TMZ has turned on Jacob Guy Miller, a videographer and the source of the video.

According to the first lawsuit, TMZ agreed to pay Miler $2,000 for the video. Before TMZ posted the video, Leto informed the publication (which had contacted him) that he was the owner of the video. TMZ, however, went ahead with publication.

After the article was published, Miller contacted TMZ stating that he did not have permission to pass on the video.

In the latest lawsuit, TMZ is seeking clarity over who owns the copyright to the video.

TMZ claims that if the footage does belong to Leto then Miller fraudulently represented his rights to the video and is therefore liable for infringement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, if Miller owns the video then Leto’s copyright complaint fails, TMZ argued.

