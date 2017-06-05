Tiffany embroiled in another copyright claim with photographer

Jewellery company Tiffany has become embroiled in a copyright infringement claim brought by a photographer.

Peter Gould, based in New York, filed a lawsuit against the jewellery company at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the claim, Tiffany unlawfully used a photo taken by Gould of jewellery designer Elsa Peretti in a video on its website.

That’s not all—Gould has alleged that Tiffany “intentionally and knowingly” removed copyright management information identifying him as the photographer.

The photograph has a pending US copyright number of 1-4189520005.

Gould is seeking damages and profits from Tiffany, or alternatively statutory damages of up to $150,000 for wilful infringement of the work.

He has also asked the court for a jury trial, damages of up to $25,000 for the allegedly false copyright management, and attorneys’ fees.

Gould sued Tiffany back in February this year over the same photo of Peretti. At the time, he accused the luxury brand of using the photo to sell Peretti jewellery.

