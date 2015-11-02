Subscribe
featureflash-shutterstock-com-8
2 November 2015Copyright

Taylor Swift targeted in $42m ‘Shake it off’ claim

Musician Taylor Swift has been targeted in a $42 million lawsuit over allegations that her 2014 hit song “Shake it off” infringed copyright.

Singer Jesse Braham sued Swift at a US district court over the alleged lyrical similarities between his 2013 song “Haters gone hate” and Swift’s track.

Braham, who operates under the name Jesse Graham, claimed that Swift’s use of the phrases “haters gonna hate” and “players gonna play” infringed his work.

Initially, he sought a writing credit on the song, but Swift apparently rejected the request.

“Her hook is the same hook as mine. If I didn’t write the song ‘Haters gone hate’, there wouldn’t be a song called ‘Shake it off’,” Braham told the New York Daily News.

“At first I was going to let it go, but this song is my song all the way,” he added.

The 2014 song was released as part of Swift’s “1989” album, and was nominated for the record of the year at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones