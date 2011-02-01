Subscribe
1 February 2011Copyright

Study shows that Internet pirates are not to be underestimated

A recent study estimates that 23.76 percent of global Internet traffic is infringing copyright.

Peer-to-peer network BitTorrent accounts for 11.4 percent of this, according to the report.

Films, television episodes, music, computer games and software make up the copyrighted content that is illegally shared over the web-based network.

The study also estimates that 17.53 percent of all US Internet traffic is infringing copyright.

Video streaming is a fast-growing area of the Internet that accounts for 27 to 30 percent of US Internet traffic, but only 1.52 percent of this is believed to be infringing copyright, according to the study.

The study, released in January, was commissioned by NBC Universal to analyse bandwidth usage across the Internet and assess how much of that usage infringed copyright.

It was compiled by David Price, the head of piracy intelligence at Envisional, an online brand monitor.

Price said: “By combining network traffic studies with our own assessment of levels of infringing or pirated content in different arenas, the research provides the first comprehensive assessment of levels of infringing Internet traffic. We hope to issue a follow-up report at some point.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation