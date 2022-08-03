Subscribe
shutterstock_1771462121_chubo_my_masterpiece
3 August 2022CopyrightStaff Writer

YouTube to face claims over controversial tool

YouTube filed “unavailing arguments” for dismissal | Copyright owners allege lack of access to rights management tool.

A Californian court has denied YouTube’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit which claims that the streaming platform only provides “powerful copyright owners” with access to a rights-management tool.

In an order issued Monday, August 1, the US District Court for the Northern District of California held that YouTube’s “multiple arguments for dismissal are unavailing” and refused to dismiss the suit, brought by a group of content creators.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2020 by Maria Schneider, a Grammy award-winning composer and musician, on behalf of a proposed class of copyright owners.

The suit argued that while large copyright owners such as major studios and recording companies have access to Content ID—YouTube’s copyright management tool that allows owners to block uploads of infringing works, monetise infringement, and track viewership statistics of infringing works—ordinary owners are denied access.

“YouTube has facilitated and induced this hotbed of copyright infringement through its development and implementation of a copyright enforcement system that protects only the most powerful copyright owners such as major studios and record labels,” alleged the suit.

According to Schneider, as ordinary users don’t have access to Content ID, they are “relegated to vastly inferior and time-consuming manual means of trying to police and manage their copyrights”.

This, according to the complaint, means that ordinary users are “provided no meaningful ability to police the extensive infringement of their copyrighted work”.

The suit added: “Defendants permit and facilitate this infringement because it furthers their growth and revenue strategies and because they have determined that plaintiffs and the class—unlike YouTube’s preferred Content ID partners—lack the resources and leverage necessary to combat copyright infringement on the scale at which it is perpetuated on YouTube.”

YouTube raised several arguments in an attempt to dismiss the suit, including that the class of users didn’t show they owned some of the copyrights at issue and that some rights had not been registered before suing YouTube.

However, District Judge James Donato concluded the arguments were “unavailing” and refused to dismiss the suit.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Miramax v Tarantino: a key test case for NFT IP disputes

Data storage firm secures partial win against Samsung

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Chinese streaming site faces $60m copyright suit
27 July 2022   Major sports league claims platform broadcast on-demand games without permission | Site also accused of “abetting and inducing” users to upload videos | Violation of anti-unfair competition cited
Copyright
Streaming services target ‘serial mass-infringer’
9 July 2021   A consortium of several of the world’s largest media companies, including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Universal, have filed a lawsuit against “serial-mass infringer” Jason Tusa, the alleged operator of several pirate TV subscription services.
Copyright
YouTube urges court to dismiss class action suit
30 August 2022   Grammy award-winning composer brought the original suit | YouTube bats back claims that ‘ordinary’ content owners are barred from rights management tool.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones