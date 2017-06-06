Steve Madden in hot water with Valentino

Steve Madden, a fashion company, has landed itself in hot water with rival Valentino over purses and strap designs.

Valentino accused Steve Madden of copyright infringement in a filing at the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division on Friday, June 2.

According to the claim, Steve Madden copied Valentino’s ‘Double purse’ design and a ‘Camubutterfly strap design’, which is a handbag strap that looks like a guitar strap with a butterfly design.

Steve Madden’s ‘Bluxbury’ and ‘Hs-fly’ designs are “substantially and strikingly similar” to Valentino’s designs, the suit alleged.

“After a reasonable opportunity for further investigation and discovery, the facts will likely show that the foregoing acts of infringement have been wilful and intentional, in disregard of and with indifference to the rights of Valentino,” said the suit.

Valentino is seeking injunctive relief, an account of profits and damages, costs and a jury trial.

In March this year AirWair, a subsidiary of footwear brand Dr Martens, kicked out at Steve Madden in a trade dress infringement lawsuit.

Steve Madden was accused of intentionally copying the footwear to “capitalise on the reputation and fame of the Dr Martens brand”.

