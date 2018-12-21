Subscribe
tostphoto-istockphoto-com-music-
21 December 2018Copyright

Spotify settles copyright feud with Wixen

Spotify has settled a copyright infringement suit with independent music publisher Wixen.

Wixen filed the suit against Spotify in December 2017 in the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division, seeking $1.6 billion.

The publishing company informed the court that it was dismissing the action yesterday, December 20.

Wixen alleged that Spotify had used thousands of its songs without obtaining the appropriate licence for compositions. Spotify has licensing agreements with a number of record labels for the rights to stream sound recordings.

The publishing company holds the rights to more than 50,000 songs by artists including Tom Petty, Neil Young and The Doors.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In a statement announcing the agreement, the two parties indicated that the deal would allow them to continue a “mutually advantageous relationship for the future”.

Wixen president Randall Wixen described Spotify as a “huge part of the future of music” and said his company looked forward to “bringing more great music from our clients to the public on terms that compensate songwriters and publishers as important partners”.

Horacio Gutierrez, counsel and vice president for business and legal affairs at Spotify, said that the settlement represented Wixen’s “commitment to providing first-rate service and support to songwriters while broadening its relationship with Spotify”.

The settlement brings to an end just one of a number of copyright suits that Spotify has faced this year. In May, the streaming service settled a combined class action suit filed by musicians David Lowery and Melissa Ferrick. Spotify paid $43.5 million as part of the settlement.

WIPR reported earlier this month that photographer Neil Zlozower is also suing Spotify for the alleged unlicensed use of his photo of the band Mötley Crüe on the company’s web player.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Qualcomm wins German injunction against Apple

Brexit is already costing trademark owners more money, says CITMA

Atari licenses video games’ IP for blockchain reproductions

Faegre Baker promotes two IP associates to counsel

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Spotify sued for copyright infringement after using Mötley Crüe photo
10 December 2018   An American photographer is suing Spotify for copyright infringement after the streaming service allegedly used his work without permission.
Patents
Spotify accused of infringing Yahoo software patents
1 February 2019   Spotify is facing a patent infringement suit from IP licensing company Excalibur, which claims that the streaming service’s “digital fingerprint” software infringes patents owned by Yahoo.
Copyright
Spotify settles Four Seasons licensing dispute
28 June 2019   Robert Guadio, a founding member of American soul band The Four Seasons, has settled his copyright lawsuit with Swedish streaming service Spotify.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones