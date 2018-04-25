Subscribe
istock-518174626_tupungato
25 April 2018Copyright

South African designer takes on Zara over socks

A South Africa-based designer has accused Zara of copying one of his “signature” patterns and using the design on socks.

Designer Laduma Ngxokolo, the founder of Maxhosa by Laduma, said that Zara’s sock range resembles the Khanyisa cardigan, which was launched in March 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg in Johannesburg.

According to a blog post from the designer, Zara ran the socks in its best-sellers section on the online store and the socks have been spotted at Zara outlets in the UK, New York and South Africa.

Ngxokolo has consulted with Africa-based Moore Attorneys, which has sent a letter to Zara alerting the company of the copyright infringement and Ngxokolo’s demands.

“We have taken such steps so as to avoid our works being appropriated and adapted without our consent or permission. Copyright infringement is a matter that we take seriously and fully aware of our IP rights,” said the post.

Proudly South African—the country’s “Buy Local” campaign—slated the retailer in a Twitter post.

“Proudly South African has noted with dismay the unauthorised replication by Spanish retailer Zara of one of our brightest fashion design star’s work,” it said.

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, said that it has the “utmost respect” for individual creativity and takes all claims concerning third party IP rights very seriously.

“As a preventive action, the process to immediately remove this item both from stores and online was activated at the moment this situation was brought to our attention,” said the spokesperson.

Inditex has begun an internal investigation and will be in contact with MaXhosa’s representatives to “clarify and resolve the situation as swiftly as possible”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

US Supreme Court holds IPRs to be constitutional

SCOTUS: PTAB must assess all challenged claims in IPRs

SCOTUS Oil States decision may raise more challenges to IPR: lawyers

US Supreme Court SAS ruling: a ‘mess’ for IPRs

AG provides lesson on copyright use and teaching

Michael Best bulks up IP practice

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Fabric supplier targets Zara in copyright complaint
30 October 2018   Spanish fashion brand Zara is at the centre of a copyright infringement lawsuit filed yesterday.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright