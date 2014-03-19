Subscribe
19 March 2014Copyright

South African copyright activists accused of infringing copyright

A South African organisation dedicated to championing IP rights has come under fire for allegedly using a copyrighted image on its website without permission.

The South African Federation Against Copyright Theft (SAFACT), which aims to highlight awareness of online piracy including music and film theft, has been accused of stealing and doctoring a photo used on the Reuters newswire.

SAFACT reported yesterday, March 18, that an Internet uploader had been arrested in Cape Town and accused of uploading a film to torrent site The Pirate Bay.

However, the image accompanying the piece was allegedly taken from a Reuters story from April last year about the arrest of a hacker in Australia.

The hacker belonged to LulzSec, a hacking group that has claimed responsibility for various high-profile infiltrations.

SAFACT did not credit the photo, which showed a police officer leading a hacker away, and had doctored the writing on the back of the officer’s uniform.

It removed the words “Australian Federal” so that it just read “Police.”

Under its terms of use on its official website Reuters says all content provided on the site is owned by or licensed to Thomson Reuters and “protected by US and international” copyright laws.

“The Thomson Reuters content may not be reproduced, transmitted or distributed without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters,” it adds.

SAFACT and Reuters did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

However, SAFACT told HTXT, an African news website, that it would “never intentionally infringe” another company’s IP rights and that its website was in the process of being redesigned.

It added that its web-designer Triloqtech would have been trusted to ensure the use of company images only.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit