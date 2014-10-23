South Africa cricket team tool in copyright storm

A cricket analyst for the South Africa national cricket team is being investigated for an alleged breach of copyright after he was accused of stealing software used for coaching.

Prasanna Agoram has been accused by former Indian cricketer Vijay Bharadwaj, who has taken issue with the performance analysis software programme, Mr Cricket, used by the South Africans.

Bharadwaj has alleged that Agoram, an Indian himself, stole the source code for software belonging to his company, Sporting Mindz Technologies, to help design Mr Cricket.

According to The Indian Express news website, police have seized Agoram’s official laptop, which contains the Mr Cricket software, for analysis and comparison with the source code of Sporting Mindz Technologies.

Agoram is alleged to have stolen the source code, used to help design computer programmes, after it was sent to him for verification by Bharadwaj’s company.

“It seems that they were partners and there was a fall-out. A complaint of violation of IP rights has been received and is being investigated,” a senior police source was quoted as saying.

Agoram has denied all charges.

“I have been in this business since 2002; there has not been any accusation until now. The truth will be known in a week’s time when the investigations are over,” he told the Express website.

The Mr Cricket software code was allegedly created as recently as October 6.

But, the AfroIP blog, which covers IP matters in Africa, said the case may be difficult to prove as there is a perception that “very little protection” exists for software in South Africa.

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has previously dedicated one of his most famous performances to Agoram. Amla was undefeated on 311 runs as South Africa beat England in 2011.

Bharadwaj played three tests and ten one-day internationals for India.