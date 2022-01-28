Subscribe
shutterstock_1774160144_postmodern_studio
28 January 2022CopyrightAlex Baldwin

Sony Music drops music suit against Gymshark

Sony Music has agreed to drop a lawsuit against fitness apparel company Gymshark, which it had claimed had misused its songs in social media video ads.

The music publishing giant sued Gymshark in July last year, alleging that the company misappropriated copyrighted music from artists such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Travis Scott in its social media videos.

Gymshark promoted its products through videos uploaded to social media sites including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, which happen to feature copyrighted music used without Sony’s permission.

The fitness apparel’s account managed to build a following of more than seven million followers across the various social platforms, and more than 60 million if the brand’s influencer partners are also counted.

Through this method, Sony alleged Gymshark had misappropriated “hundreds” of its “most popular and valuable sound recordings” in these videos.

“While these social media ‘commercials’ have been instrumental to Gymshark’s success, Gymshark has not paid for the privilege to use the sound recordings that are featured in them,” Sony claimed.

Sony Music accused the company of copyright infringement, contributory infringement through its third-party influencer partners, and vicarious infringement.

It sought a preliminary and permanent injunction against Gymshark and up to $150,000 in damages for each case of infringement.

However, in a stipulation of dismissal filed with the US District Court for the Central District of California on January 25, Sony Music agreed to drop the lawsuit.

It also requested that each party bear its own costs, expenses and attorney’s fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Split Fed Circ revives Autodesk patent suit

Mentorship and D&I: Insights from IBM, Deloitte and more...

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Sony accuses Gymshark of ‘massive’ music copyright infringement
16 July 2021   Sony Music has sued fitness apparel company Gymshark, alleging it misappropriated copyrighted music from artists such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Travis Scott in its social media video ads.
Copyright
Musicians file class action copyright suit against Sony Music
7 February 2019   A group of musicians have filed a class action complaint against Sony Music alleging that the company unlawfully stopped them reclaiming their copyright.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones