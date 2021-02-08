Subscribe
shutterstock_593894891_travelpixs
8 February 2021CopyrightRory O'Neill

Singapore unveils general fair use exception in copyright reforms

Singapore is seeking public comment on an overhaul of its copyright laws, which aim to strengthen fair use exceptions and grant automatic protection for commissioned works such as photographs.

The country’s Ministry of Law (MOL) has published a draft bill, which is intended to replace the current Copyright Act, last updated in 2006.

The reforms are a legislative response to a 2019 report which made several key recommendations for a new copyright regime in Singapore.

Among the key policy changes is the introduction of a general fair use exception to copyright protection. The MOL said this will restructure current exceptions into a “more open-ended” provision. The exception for reporting news would no longer be limited to certain media organisations, such as newspapers, and now extend to “all qualifying acts”.

The bill would also grant authors automatic ownership of copyright over commissioned works such as photographs, films, and sound recordings. Currently, whoever commissions such works are presumed to own the copyright.

Although this will change the default position, creators and commissioners can still agree an alternative arrangement via contract.

The draft bill will also grant employers default ownership of copyright in all works created by employees in the course of their work.

“This is already the current position in relation to literary, dramatic, musical, and artistic works. The draft bill extends this position to cover all other works as well,” said a MOL summary of the bill.

New posthumous limits

The draft would also limit the copyright protection afforded to works published anonymously or after the death of the author. Current rules grant perpetual protection to anonymous works, while posthumously published works enjoy 70 years of protection. The new rules would limit copyright protection for such works to 70 years after the death of the author, not the date of publication.

The MOL is specifically seeking comments on any concerns over legal clarity and implementation of the rules, rather than the policy changes themselves. Stakeholders will have until April 1 to submit their views.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Lewis Silkin hires Neil Parkes as partner

EU-wide study shows strong link between IP and business success

Exclusive: INTA CEO on the ‘hybrid’ Houston meeting

INTA plans for November annual meeting in Houston

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Can Picasso case help paint a clearer picture of fair use?
3 January 2023   A long-running copyright dispute over a book of Pablo Picasso’s work has divided two countries and six US Circuit Courts, but the case provides an “excellent vehicle” for the US Supreme Court to resolve the fair use doctrine, finds Sarah Speight.
Patents
Singapore outlines IP amendments bill
14 January 2022   A Singapore minister has revealed a new IP amendment bill that hopes to streamline the country’s IP registration, renewal and opposition process.
Patents
Singapore launches SME, start-up and young innovator initiatives
7 September 2022   Country’s annual IP Week begins with promise of more resources for innovators | New support for start-ups will offer free IP advice and training.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world