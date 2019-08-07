Subscribe
vladimir-sazonov-shutterstock-com-wipo-2-
7 August 2019CopyrightSarah Morgan

Singapore and WIPO unite to lower copyright dispute costs

In a bid to strengthen Singapore’s position as the region’s alternative dispute resolution (ADR) hub, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) is collaborating with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The collaboration, announced today, August 7, will see WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center offer reduced rates to businesses and creators that opt for mediation as an

ADR to resolve copyright disputes in Singapore.

According to IPOS, the goal is for stakeholders in the copyright and creative industries to gain greater access to more efficient and cost-effective routes to resolve their copyright disputes.

The reduced rates already apply to disputes before IPOS involving patents, registered designs and trademarks.

Since 2010, the WIPO Center has administered arbitration and mediation cases in Singapore through its office in Singapore, with 35% of the cases administered relating to copyright disputes.

Mark Lim, director of hearings and mediation at IPOS, said: “The creative community is a key sector driving innovation and economic output. Inevitably, disputes can arise over the use, licensing and ownership of IP.”

Lim added that with the extension of reduced rates to copyright disputes, those in the creative industries will “enjoy a practical, efficient and cost-effective avenue to resolve their disputes, with the assurance that settlements can be readily enforced”.

Over the past five years, WIPO’s copyright caseload has increased by 8%, said Erik Wilbers, senior director, WIPO Center.

Wilbers added: “The extension of the WIPO Center’s collaboration with IPOS to copyright disputes aims to increase awareness in Singapore of the particular advantages that mediation brings for resolving copyright disputes.”

Singapore: ADR hub

In recent years, Singapore has pushed to cement its standing as an ADR hub.

Today, members of the United Nations (UN) signed the Singapore Convention on Mediation, an agreement which aims to create a global framework that will increase the enforceability of settlement agreements that arise out of mediation.

The agreement was signed in Singapore by 46 UN members, including the US and China.

The landmark convention gives innovation-driven enterprises the confidence that mediated settlement agreements can be enforced in cross-border disputes, added IPOS.

In June, IPOS united with specialist insurance market Lloyd’s Asia to launch the Intellectual Property Insurance Initiative for Innovators (IPIII), which aims to support innovative enterprises as they enter global markets.

In collaboration with managing agent Antares Underwriting Asia, the initiative will provide enterprises with insurance coverage for legal expenses that may be incurred in IP infringement proceedings worldwide.

Months before, on April 1, IPOS opened its geographical indications (GI) registry for worldwide applications.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Supermac’s win eats further into McDonald’s TMs

Amazon’s Echo infringes ‘voice search’ patents, claims suit

Japan’s FTC investigates claims Apple demanded IP from parts makers

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Singapore launches world’s first trademark registration app
23 August 2019   The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) has launched the world’s first mobile app for trademark applications.
Copyright
IPOS boosts adjudicator bench to cement Singapore as ADR hub
1 April 2020   The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore has appointed two professionals to its panel of IP adjudicators, as it seeks to support Singapore’s efforts to strengthen its position as the region’s alternative dispute resolution hub.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit