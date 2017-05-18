Subscribe
'Serious organised crime group' jailed for ten years over pirate DVDs

A “serious organised crime group” has been jailed for more than ten years for selling fake DVDs in the UK.

The investigation was undertaken by Suffolk Trading Standards and FACT, a UK-based IP protection organisation.

The four men were said to have sold more than 31,000 DVDs worth more than £500,000 ($652,000) over a two and half year period.

They used fake identities and paperwork, as well as money laundering practices.

“This was a serious organised crime group who sold tens of thousands of DVDs pocketing more than £500,000 in criminal money,” said Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT.

“Many people think piracy is a victimless crime, however criminal operations like this have devastating effects on the creative industries and the people working in them.”

The investigation initially began after a home raid by the Suffolk Trading Standards that led to the seizure of £5,670 in cash, 600 counterfeit DVD titles, and electronic devices.

Graham Crisp, joint head of Trading Standards, added: “This was not a typical counterfeit DVD operation. It was sophisticated and well organised.

“The DVD products were comparable to genuine products as they were sold at the correct retail price. All these factors gave consumers the impression they were buying genuine products and should have no reason to think they were being ripped off.”

