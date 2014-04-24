Saudi Arabia to “regulate” YouTube

The Saudi government is considering implementing tighter regulations on YouTube to ensure content uploaded adheres to its cultural values.

The news follows a surge of content that has made the country the biggest per-capita consumer of the video-sharing site.

According to Google, which runs YouTube, Saudi viewers consume three times as much content as those in the US.

Several Arabic shows and YouTube videos are produced in the Middle Eastern country by online content creators.

Until now, they been given some freedom compared with the traditional regulated media.

However, YouTube's popularity has brought it under the scrutiny of the government, which plans to regulate all forms of audiovisual media.

The move has been outlined by the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media, which said the authority plans to issue guidelines for local companies that have YouTube channels.

Under the new guidelines, the commission, which was established in September 2012, will issue licenses under the printing and publishing law to any production company.

A new media law that will extend to online and broadcasting issues is also being reviewed by the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, a body appointed by the King that is also known as the Conservative Assembly of Saudi Arabia.

It is not known yet what impact the move will have on policing copyright material but Riyadh Najm, president of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, said the measures would ensure channels are licenced to acceptable “limits and morals”.

“The most prominent thing about these regulations is that they [will make sure that] YouTube channels are licensed in Saudi Arabia according to [acceptable] limits and morals and that all workers abide by broadcast regulations,” Najm, told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Najm worked previously at the Ministry of Culture and Information, the body responsible for IP protection, as its deputy minister.

He added that the commission would begin issuing licenses before the end of the year.

This measure is the latest in a recent succession of internet-related moves in Saudi Arabia, as it seeks to improve its IP enforcement.

Earlier this month, WIPR reported that the government had blocked access to controversial file-sharing website The Pirate Bay while this week more than 70 shops were shut down in Riyadh after they were found to be selling pirated material.