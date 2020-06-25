Subscribe
shutterstock_1224851173
25 June 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Saudi Arabia defends IP system despite TRIPS breach

Saudi Arabia has defended its IP system in the wake of the publication of a critical  World Trade Organisation (WTO) report on the beoutQ piracy TV service earlier this month.

The WTO found that Saudi Arabia had  breached the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of IP Rights (TRIPS) by not applying criminal sanctions to beoutQ, and said its failure to do so was not justified by national security concerns.

The case was brought by the Qatari government, which has long accused the Saudi government of assisting beoutQ in stealing Qatari broadcaster  beIN Media’s sports content.

The WTO panel accepted Saudi Arabia’s national security defence when it came to beIN’s inability to secure legal counsel in the Kingdom. The Saudi government said this was justified by the diplomatic crisis between the two Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia has now repeated its position that it was “vindicated” by the WTO report, but pledged to “continue” its efforts to tackle piracy and IP theft in the Kingdom.

In a statement issued yesterday, June 24, the  Saudi Authority for IP (SAIP) said it would continue to launch awareness campaigns to “build respect of IP”, as well as “large scale” crackdowns on pirate broadcasting boxes.

BeoutQ’s focus has moved in the past year from broadcasting live sports broadcasts pirated from beIN to the sale of so-called "beoutQ boxes".

The WTO report found that the Saudi government was responsible for the failure to bring any sanctions against beoutQ or to stop its pirate activities.

Despite the report, Saudi Arabia has continued to defend the integrity of its IP and wider legal systems.

“We continue to hear complaints that access is being blocked to enforcement through the Saudi legal system. Therefore, we want to confirm how simple and transparent our process is for submitting information and claims regarding the protection of IP,” the SAIP statement said.

It also claimed that rights owners need only “send an email to the responsible authorities” in order to highlight an IP violation.

BeIN argued that it was unable to bring a case in Saudi Arabia because no law firm would represent the Qatari company.

The WTO panel said it was “difficult to conceive of any plausible explanation of why beIN and foreign right holders would be unable to obtain any legal representation in Saudi Arabia in relation to beoutQ—an entity engaged in high-profile piracy that has been the subject of global condemnation—if not for some form of government instruction, direction or guidance”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Amazon facing Fire, Echo patent claims

Firms must ‘walk the talk’ on diversity: Black Solicitors Network

US copyright reports are missing the bigger picture

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Saudi Arabia breached TRIPS over beoutQ, WTO finds
17 June 2020   Saudi Arabia blocked Qatari broadcaster beIN Media from enforcing its IP and enabled pirate sports broadcasts, the World Trade Organization has said.
Copyright
Saudi IP office cracks down on infringing sites, post-WTO report
22 June 2020   The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property will block 231 websites that violate IP, preventing them from being accessed in the Kingdom, following a World Trade Organization report that criticised the country’s IP regime.
Copyright
Saudi anti-piracy pledge questioned after beIN ban
15 July 2020   Saudi Arabia has revoked exclusive Premier League licensee beIN Media’s broadcasting permissions, leaving viewers in the Kingdom with no legal means of watching several global sports competitions.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India