shutterstock-186466790-web
Photo: Fabio Berti / Shutterstock.com
14 April 2014Copyright

Rooney Easter egg vetoed over ‘copyright’ concerns

A UK chocolate store has apparently refused to ice the name ‘Rooney’ onto a child’s Easter egg due to fears it would be breaching copyright.

The boy, named Rooney Scholes in tribute to Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, wanted his name on a chocolate egg at Thorntons in Bury.

But the staff apparently told the boy’s mother he could not have the name Rooney on the egg because of “copyright issues”, according to the  Manchester Evening News.

Instead, the shop workers agreed to put ‘Rooney Scholes’ on the egg, the paper reported.

Although Paul Scholes is a former Manchester United player, Scholes is coincidentally the boy’s family name, according to the paper.

The boy’s mother told the paper: “It’s just pathetic that they wouldn’t let a child have his name on an Easter egg for fear of upsetting Wayne Rooney. I can’t imagine Wayne Rooney would care less.

“It’s just nonsense anyway. Rooney is his name: does that mean he’s not allowed to have his name on anything because he shares it with a famous footballer?

“It’s really annoying because it turned what was meant to be a nice, personal gift into something which looked really impersonal and just a bit silly really.”

