Rimini Street must pay Oracle $74m in copyright dispute

Software company Rimini Street has been ordered to pay rival Oracle another $74 million in a copyright and licensing dispute.

The US District Court for the District of Nevada ordered Rimini to pay Oracle in post-trial fees, costs and interests on Tuesday, October 11.

The court also ordered a permanent injunction against Rimini and its CEO Seth Ravin from accessing Oracle’s website “in any manner” that could damage Oracle’s systems.

Oracle sued Rimini in January 2010 for copyright infringement while engaging in software support for Oracle’s PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Siebel products.

Additionally, Oracle argued that Rimini illegally downloaded Oracle’s software by logging on to the company’s password-protected database using a customer’s login details and downloading support materials “in excess” of the customer’s licensing agreement.

Rimini said in a statement that it “changed its processes no later than July 2014” in response to the suit.

Oracle sought more than $250 million in damages in 2010.

The trial began in September last year and a month later a jury awarded Oracle $50 million for “innocent” copyright infringement and violation of certain computer access laws.

Following the latest ruling, Ravin and Rimini shall not distribute materials downloaded from any Oracle website to more than one person or entity.

The court added: “Rimini and Ravin shall not access any Oracle website using any entity’s credentials for the benefit of any entity other than the entity to which the credentials were issued.”

Dorian Daley, Oracle’s general counsel, said in a statement on Wednesday, October 12, said: “This permanent injunction imposes important restrictions on Rimini Street, and Oracle is grateful that the court has taken steps to prevent continuing unlawful acts by Rimini Street and its executives.”

He added that although Rimini had stated that there was “no expected impact” from any injunction, it also told the court that it “could suffer significant harm to its current business practices if the proposed injunction were entered”.

“These contradictory positions raise the issue of whether Rimini is misleading the court or making misrepresentations to customers,” said Daley.

Rimini said in a statement that it plans to pursue an appeal of certain aspects of the judgment, including $88 million of the total $124 million awarded to Oracle, as well as the injunction.

“Rimini Street believes it has strong bases for its appeal, which is likely to continue for several more years before a final outcome,” it said.