Subscribe
istock-670810944_sankai
18 May 2018Copyright

QVC taken to court over skinny jeans

A New York-based fashion designer has accused shopping channel QVC of copying her slimming jeans, called SkinnyJeans.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Monday, May 14, designer Catherine Hart claimed that QVC, which also sells jeans, had used her “slimming fabrication and slimming wash pattern” on its own line of jeans.

Hart said that she met representatives of the shopping channel back in 2013 to demonstrate the jeans.

At the time, “QVC's market was saturated with low price, low quality in-house brands of denim, and there was large, unfulfilled market for better, higher-quality jeans,” said the claim.

One month later, in October 2013, QVC trademarked ‘How Slimming’ and ‘How Fitting’ for use on its own brand.

In March 2014, Hart’s company Skinny Brand Jeans entered into a licence agreement with QVC. Under the agreement, QVC was granted a licence to make and sell a lower-priced version of its jeans to be called ‘SkinnyJeans2’.

QVC employees were allegedly taught by Hart how to replicate each detail of the jeans in a “lower-priced Chinese-made version using Chinese denim”.

Then, the shopping channel allegedly put the wash pattern on its in-house branded jeans called G.I.L.I.

Soon after, Hart applied to register copyright for the slimming wash pattern and a design patent for her ornamental pattern.

She notified QVC in May 2016 of its “theft”, said the lawsuit, adding that a letter from QVC claimed there was no similarity between the original and the copied wash pattern.

Hart has accused QVC of trade dress and copyright infringement, and is seeking damages.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Philips drops smokeless grill suit against QVC
6 January 2020   Dutch conglomerate Philips dismissed a design patent infringement lawsuit against shopping channel QVC late last week.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones