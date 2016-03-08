Subscribe
Pub fined for illegal Sky transmission

A UK pub has been fined nearly £24,000 ($34,100) for illegally showing Sky television, following an investigation by trade body the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT).

Pub company Sheldon Inns, which manages the Castle Inn in Kidderminster, West Midlands, admitted illegally screening sports matches, FACT said yesterday, March 7.

Sheldon Inns pleaded guilty to the dishonest reception of a Sky football game during a hearing at Redditch Magistrates Court on February 29. It also pleaded guilty to intent to avoid paying the charge.

The company has been ordered to pay £23,907 in total.

This fine sets a new record following a criminal conviction for illegal use of Sky on licensed premises, FACT said.

Two other pubs, The Brookhouse Inn in Wigan, Greater Manchester, and the Pig and Whistle in Norwich, Norfolk, were also recently prosecuted for illegally screening Sky Sports. The combined total of the costs and fines was £13,000.

Stephen Gerrard, prosecuting manager of FACT, said: “It was mentioned in court that Sheldon Inns ran 27 public houses. This result should act as a warning to other similar sized companies to review their television arrangements.”

