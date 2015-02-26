Subscribe
shutterstock-201386453-web
Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com
26 February 2015Copyright

Power Rangers’ creator demands short film’s removal

The creator of children’s television series Power Rangers has ordered two video-sharing sites to remove a short film based on the show because of alleged copyright infringement.

Joseph Kahn, Jil Hardin and Adi Shankar released their own shorter and darker version of the original—which centres on four young US-based super heroes.

But according to Khan, media mogul Haim Saban, who owns the rights to the Power Rangers franchise, has attempted to remove the video by sending takedown requests under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to video-sharing websites Vimeo and YouTube.

The production, posted on Monday (February 23), is the latest in a series of films produced by Shankar that Khan has collaborated on. It shows rangers in a bleak future controlled by machines.

The 14-minute long film, called Power/Rangers, has received more than three million views on YouTube, where it is still live, but has been removed from Vimeo.

Vimeo reportedly told Kahn in an email on Tuesday that it “is the host for your videos and as a host for user-generated content we are fully compliant with the notice-and-takedown provisions of the DMCA.”

Khan wrote on social networking site Twitter: “Saban is trying to shut ‘Power/Rangers’ down. If you’d like to keep watching, tell them to stop harassing me.”

He added: “Every image in ‘Power/Rangers’ is original footage. Nothing was pre-existing. There is no copyrighted footage in the short [film]. I am not making any money on it and I refuse to accept any from anyone.”

Saban is currently in the process of revitalising the quartet for a new feature length film being made in collaboration with Lionsgate Films.

Saban did not respond to request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation