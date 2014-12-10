Playboy sues Irish website over leaked Kate Moss images

Publisher Playboy has filed a copyright infringement suit over leaked images of supermodel Kate Moss published on the Ireland-based Entertainment Media website.

The lawsuit was filed at the Irish High Court on December 8.

According to news publication Irish Mirror, the dispute centres on images published in December 2013 of Kate Moss in “various provocative poses”.

The images were intended as an exclusive for the 60th anniversary print edition of Playboy released on December 10, but were published on the entertainment.ie website a week earlier.

Accompanying the images of the model was the caption “save yourself a fiver. Here’s Kate Moss’ NSFW [not safe for work] photos from Playboy”.

Playboy claimed it has suffered a loss in revenue.

A spokesman for Playboy confirmed the legal action, but declined to go into details. He told WIPR: “Playboy actively enforces rights to protect its valuable, copyrighted content.

“While we will not comment on specific actions, we can confirm that we are pursuing unauthorised republications of content from our 60th anniversary issue,” he added.

Recently, copyright infringement has become an issue surrounding leaked private images of high profile celebrities.

In October, WIPR’s sister site, TBO, reported that lawyers representing the actor Jennifer Lawrence filed takedown requests against Google over websites sharing unauthorised intimate images of the actor. Google later complied with the requests.

Entertainment Media did not respond immediately to a request for comment.