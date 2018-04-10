Subscribe
blablo101-istockphoto-com-piracy--2
10 April 2018Copyright

Piracy fell 6% in Spain last year, says LaLiga report

People in Spain accessed illegal content 4 billion times last year, equating to nearly €21.9 billion ($27 billion) in lost revenues, according to Spanish football league LaLiga.

A report released by LaLiga and the Coalition of Creators and Content Industries (which represents entertainment companies in Spain) noted that while this is a significant amount, it represents a decrease of 6% from 2016 and an accumulated decrease of 9% from 2015.

Carried out by independent consultant GFK, the report added that films were most popular with pirates, with 34% of them accessing the content. The volume of films accessed illegally in 2017 was 726 million, with the films having a market value of €5.7 billion, and 35% of accesses occurred while the film was still in the cinema.

TV series were accessed by 30% of pirates, with 945 million episodes illegally played or downloaded during 2017. Their market value was €1.4 billion.

One in ten Spanish households watched football matches on illegal channels last year. In total, 16% of internet users watched football matches on illegal channels. Therefore, during 2017, 113 million football matches were watched illegally.

Of the internet users surveyed, 78% said blocking access to the website offering the illegal content would be the most effective measure against piracy, while 73% claimed that penalising internet service providers would be best.

In March, sister site TBO reported that LaLiga had teamed up with Belgium’s Pro League football league in an anti-piracy scheme. LaLiga will lend its tools and technologies to the Pro League in an effort to prevent the pirated streaming of football matches on the internet.

A few weeks before, Europol’s Intellectual Property Crime Coordinated Coalition supported the Spanish police in arresting six individuals from a crime ring suspected of selling illegal TV signals.

This story was first  published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit