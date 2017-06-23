Photographer sues Time for unauthorised use of photo

A New York based photographer has accused media company Time of copyright infringement, after the Spanish ‘People’ website allegedly used his photo without permission.



The case was filed by Richard Miller at US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday June 21.

He claims that People Espanol, the Spanish website for the American weekly People magazine, used his picture of Judge Sheila Abdus Salaam on a stretcher as part of its article on her death.

Judge Salaam, who was the first African-American to be appointed to New York’s highest court, was found dead in April. The New York Police Department closed the investigation last month, citing “likely suicide”.

The photograph has a pending application with the US Copyright Office and was given pending number 1-4855712079, according to the claim.

“As a direct and proximate cause of defendant’s infringement of plaintiff’s copyright and exclusive rights under copyright, plaintiff is entitled to recover his damages and defendant’s profits,” he said in the claim.

“Alternatively, plaintiff is entitled to statutory damages up to $150,000 per work infringed for defendant’s willful infringement of the photograph.”

Miller is also seeking for Time to account for all profits, income, receipts, or other benefits derived as a result of its “unlawful conduct”, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.

