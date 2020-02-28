Subscribe
28 February 2020CopyrightEdward Pearcey

Peloton and NMPA settle song usage suit, sign collaboration deal

Interactive fitness company Peloton Interactive has settled a multi-million dollar court battle with the National Music Publishers Association ( NMPA), after the latter had sued the fitness company over the unlicensed use of songs.

The NMPA had been seeking damages of over $300 million (lifted from $150 million originally), claiming Peloton was illegally using more than a thousand pop songs as part of its workout routines broadcast via its fitness bikes.

However, on Thursday, February 27, the two parties revealed a collaboration agreement that will see “Peloton and the trade association work together to further optimise Peloton’s music licensing systems and processes”, according to a joint statement.

“We’re proud to partner with David [Israelite, NMPA president and CEO] and the NMPA to ensure that songwriters are, and continue to be, fairly compensated,” said Paul DeGooyer, head of music, Peloton.

“With the NMPA’s input, we are confident our state-of-the-art music system will provide a dynamic fitness experience for our millions of members worldwide,” added DeGooyer.

David Israelite said, “We are pleased the music publishers and their songwriter partners in this case have reached a settlement with Peloton that compensates creators properly and sets forth the environment for a positive relationship going forward.”

The precise details of the collaboration have not yet been revealed. Financial terms of the settlement have also not been disclosed.

Several NMPA members originally filed a lawsuit against Peloton early last year, seeking $150 million (£115 million) in damages. In September 2019, a US district judge allowed the NMPA request to file an amended complaint, which doubled the potential damages to $300 million.

The NMPA is the trade association representing all American music publishers and their songwriting partners, with a mandate to protect and advance the copyright interests of music publishers and songwriters.

Peloton describes itself as the world’s largest interactive fitness platform, with a global user base of over two million members.

Today's top stories:

Amanda Solloway confirmed as UK’s minister for IP

UK won’t participate in UPC

Nature’s Way accuses CBD maker of TM infringement

