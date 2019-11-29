Subscribe
shutterstock_1224588856_-stunningart
29 November 2019CopyrightMarina Espitia Dager

Orphan works: Classifying the unknown

The object of copyright is to protect authors of literary, artistic and technological works: artists, performers, publishers, producers of records and video and radio broadcasters.

In accordance with Mexico’s Federal Copyright Law (LFDA), the works protected by said law are original creations that may be distributed or reproduced in any form or at any time. Article 4 of the law states that protected works can be classified according to their author, their communication, their origin and the creators who participated.

According to its author, the works are divided as:

Known: when the work contains the mention of the name, symbol or signature with which its author is identified;

Anonymous: when the work does not mention the name, symbol or signature that identifies the author, either by his/her will, or because such identification is not possible; or

Pseudonyms: the works disclosed with a name, symbol or signature that does not reveal the identity of the author.

In spite of the classification contained in the LFDA, there is a term that has gained strength in recent years, from the digitisation of works, such as manuscripts, printed books, photographs or other printed material that were part of library collections. They are known as “orphan works”, so named when the authors or owners of economic rights are not identified or, if they are named, it is not possible to locate them despite a previous search having been made by the person who wishes to make use of said work.

The problem with this type of work arose from the fact that the digitisation of a work is considered to be a reproduction, so it is necessary to have the authorisation of the author or the owner of the economic rights, because otherwise such behaviours can be considered illegal in accordance with the laws of the countries.

Different solutions

Different countries have looked for a way to solve this problem. In the member countries of the EU for example, this type of work can be used by a beneficiary entity in order to be made available to the public, provided that such acts are performed without profit.

In countries such as Japan, South Korea, India and Canada, when a person wishes to use an orphan work, s/he must go to the corresponding authority and request a non-exclusive licence to use the work.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Six EU states threatened over failure to adopt orphan works law
29 May 2015   The European Commission has threatened six EU member states with possible financial sanctions if they fail to notify it within the next two months about measures taken to amend national laws governing orphan works.
Patents
A question of fairness: preliminary injunctions in Mexico
1 May 2012   The system governing preliminary injunctions for pharmaceutical patent infringement should be revised to stave off potential frivolous cases, say Hedwig Lindner and Manuel Morante.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati hires litigators for Utah office
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
Boies Schiller Flexner adds trio of patent litigators