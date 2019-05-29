Subscribe
istock-948535618-stevanovicigor
29 May 2019Copyright

One in four stream live TV programmes illegally in France: report

Nearly a quarter (24%) of French internet users are illegally accessing live TV programmes, according to a report from anti-piracy agency Hadopi.

The uptake of illicit consumption in 2018 seems to have been driven by fans of football competitions such as the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League, after only some of the matches were delivered unencrypted to the public.

According to the report, which was released on Thursday, May 23, live streaming sites are the most popular source (17%) of illegal access, followed by social networks (14%) and an IPTV box or application (5%).

The report, which was conducted in conjunction with market research company IFOP, said 57% of internet users who use illegal means to watch TV do so several times a week.

More than half (54%) of IPTV users and 45% of live streamers have reportedly unsubscribed from a legal offering because of the availability of the illegal service, a move that the report called “cannibalisation” of the legal offerings.

According to Hadopi, these illegal services expose users to risks including viruses, malware, unwanted ads and the piracy of banking data.

This story was first reported by TorrentFreak.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
‘Dramatic’ rise in digital piracy: US Chamber of Commerce
24 June 2019   A new US Chamber of Commerce report has revealed a “dramatic” increase in digital video piracy, costing the US economy nearly $30 billion annually.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims