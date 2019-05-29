One in four stream live TV programmes illegally in France: report

Nearly a quarter (24%) of French internet users are illegally accessing live TV programmes, according to a report from anti-piracy agency Hadopi.

The uptake of illicit consumption in 2018 seems to have been driven by fans of football competitions such as the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League, after only some of the matches were delivered unencrypted to the public.

According to the report, which was released on Thursday, May 23, live streaming sites are the most popular source (17%) of illegal access, followed by social networks (14%) and an IPTV box or application (5%).

The report, which was conducted in conjunction with market research company IFOP, said 57% of internet users who use illegal means to watch TV do so several times a week.

More than half (54%) of IPTV users and 45% of live streamers have reportedly unsubscribed from a legal offering because of the availability of the illegal service, a move that the report called “cannibalisation” of the legal offerings.

According to Hadopi, these illegal services expose users to risks including viruses, malware, unwanted ads and the piracy of banking data.

