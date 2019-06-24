Subscribe
shutterstock_1160192413_wangbar
24 June 2019Copyright

‘Dramatic’ rise in digital piracy: US Chamber of Commerce

A new US Chamber of Commerce report has revealed a “dramatic” increase in digital video piracy, costing the US economy nearly $30 billion annually.

The report, commissioned by the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC), in partnership with NERA Economic Consulting, found that 26.6 billion viewings of US films were digitally pirated every year.

This compared to 126.7 billion viewings of US-produced TV programmes being digitally pirated, the report also found.

According to the study, titled“Impacts of Digital Piracy on the US Economy”, digital piracy costs the US economy $29.2 billion a year.

117.9 billion of these illegal viewings of US TV content came from outside the US, the study found.

Last month, TBO  reported that a French anti-piracy body Hadopi had concluded that one in four French internet users illegally access TV online.

Hadopi’s report found that streaming was the most popular outlet for accessing pirated TV content.

The latest GIPC/NERA report cited research which said that 80% of digital piracy could be attributed to online streaming. This represents a stark change from the piracy landscape of recent years, when it was estimated that BitTorrent downloads accounted for 40% of digital piracy, the report said.

In a press release, GIPC vice president Jonathan Weinberger said that “the findings from this study highlight the urgent need to coordinate enforcement efforts against illegal streaming and strengthen IP protections both in the US and abroad”.

Jeff Eisenach, managing director and co-chair of NERA’s communications, media, and internet practice said that “illegal views and downloads deprive the content production industry and the broader US economy billions in lost revenue–and hundreds of thousands of jobs–every year”.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
One in four stream live TV programmes illegally in France: report
29 May 2019   Nearly a quarter of French internet users are illegally accessing live TV programmes, according to a report from anti-piracy agency Hadopi.
Copyright
Copyright holders submit anti-piracy ideas to US government
7 August 2019   Movie studios, TV networks and radio stations have sent comments to the US Department of Commerce on how the government can help curb online piracy.
Copyright
Consumers less likely to buy goods advertised on pirate sites: report
19 August 2019   US consumers are less likely to buy from brands that have adverts on websites that host pirated movies or TV shows, a survey suggests.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones