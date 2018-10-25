Subscribe
istock-912385362leszek-kobusinski
25 October 2018Copyright

NRA receives mixed news in copyright case

The US National Rifle Association ( NRA) has received a mixed ruling in a copyright infringement claim involving a London-based sculptor.

On Tuesday, October 23, the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois shot down the NRA’s motion to dismiss the case. However, it did grant a request to transfer it to another court.

The dispute dates back to 2017, when the NRA published a “controversial video advertisement” which included an image of Anish Kapoor’s sculpture “Cloud Gate”, which has been nicknamed ‘The Bean’ because of its shape.

The work has been the centrepiece of the AT&T Plaza at Millennium Park in the Loop community area of Chicago since 2006.

Kapoor’s sculpture was registered with the US Copyright Office in 2016 (number VA 1-983-425).

As reported by WIPR, Kapoor filed a copyright infringement claim against the NRA at the Illinois district court on June 19 in light of the advertisement.

However, the NRA sought to dismiss the complaint on the basis that the court lacked general or specific jurisdiction over the association. Alternatively, the NRA, which is based in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for the case to be transferred to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Kapoor argued that he had established a prima facie case showing specific jurisdiction.

According to the district court, the key question in evaluating the specific jurisdiction is whether it is “fair and reasonable to call the defendant into the state’s courts to answer the plaintiff’s claim”.

“To answer this question in the affirmative, a defendant’s contacts with the forum state must directly relate to or arise out of the challenged conduct,” explained the court.

In response to the allegations, the NRA said that it should not be subject to specific personal jurisdiction because its video advertisement was distributed across the nation, rather than specifically targeting Illinois.

Meanwhile, Kapoor argued that the NRA should be subject to personal jurisdiction in the state because the video advertisement included footage of the sculpture which was taken without authorisation in the jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, the court cited the Copyright Act, which prohibits the unauthorised distribution or reproduction of a copyright-protected work. As it is “undisputed” that the footage of the sculpture was taken in Illinois, the NRA’s contacts with the state directly arise from the filming of “Cloud Gate”, ruled the court.

However, the NRA claimed that the video advertisement showing the sculpture was actually taken by a third-party photographer who did not work for the NRA. Kapoor disagreed and said that the photographer was an “agent” of the NRA.

Although the court did not dismiss the case, it did agree to transfer it to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia because that is a “more convenient forum in which to litigate this case”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

General Court rejects Aldo trademark appeal in win for Aldi

Procter & Gamble fails in Olay v Solav opposition

China to create specialist IP appeals body

BakerHostetler patent lawyer joins Cozen O’Connor

Dickinson Wright adds software specialist in Michigan

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Anish Kapoor scoops victory in NRA copyright dispute
11 December 2018   British sculptor Anish Kapoor has said he is “pleased to declare victory” over the US National Rifle Association in a copyright dispute centring on one of his works.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones