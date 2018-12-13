Subscribe
istock-473728206_nicescene
13 December 2018Copyright

Nintendo targets Switch and NES Classic modifiers

Nintendo has filed a copyright and trademark infringement suit against an individual as well as John Does for allegedly illegally modifying its consoles.

In a claim filed on Tuesday, December 11, at the US District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division, the “Mario Kart” creator alleged that an individual from California, Mikel Euskaldunak, has been offering users a modification service for Nintendo consoles.

The service allegedly allows users to play unauthorised copies of the company’s games. The two consoles mentioned in the filing are the Nintendo Switch and the NES Classic Edition.

According to Nintendo, Euskaldunak has a profile on “Offer Up”, a website which allows users to buy and sell goods and services. Nintendo claimed that Euskaldunak and the unidentified individuals sell a modification service for the Switch which allows the user to play any games they want.

Allegedly, these games are copied from unauthorised sources to a memory card and then loaded onto the consoles.

Typically, users are required to purchase games from the official Nintendo Switch online shop or buy physical copies. Nintendo claimed that Euskaldunak and John Does provide customers with “free” games with every purchase of an illegal modification service.

The filing said that NES Classic Edition consoles are also sold through “Offer Up”. When these are purchased directly from Nintendo, the consoles come with 30 games preloaded for users to play.

Nintendo alleged that instead of the 30 preloaded games offered by Nintendo, the consoles sold on “Offer Up” are pre-loaded with over 800 games. The company said these are sold by the individuals for $15 above retail price.

According to the document, on November 28, the accused parties sold a modification for the Nintendo Switch console together with an SD card that contained unauthorised copies of games—one of which was “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”.

Nintendo stated that Euskaldunak and the unknown individuals acquired the copy from an unauthorised and unlawful source, citing that the games release date in the US was not until December 7.

In its filing, Nintendo stated that illegal copying is “a large-scale international problem” with “great financial consequences” for the company, and estimated that the individuals have modified over 100 consoles.

Nintendo is seeking a permanent injunction, an order for the seizure and the destruction of all modification chips and products in the accused parties’ possession, as well as 300% of their profits.

Nintendo has been vigilant in protecting its IP rights in the recent past. In October, the Tokyo District Court ruled in favour of Nintendo when it ordered a go-karting company, called MariCar, to stop using the likeness of “Mario Kart” characters.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Bentley Motors sued for trademark infringement

German courts cannot apply ancillary copyright law, says AG in Google case

USITC to review findings in Qualcomm case against Apple

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Nintendo takes man to court over IP infringement claims
26 July 2018   Video game developer Nintendo has filed a claim for copyright and trademark infringement against a US-based individual over “hubs” used for pirated online content.
Copyright
Japanese court puts brakes on Mario Kart go-karting rental
1 October 2018   The Tokyo District Court has ruled in favour of Nintendo in a copyright infringement claim filed against a Mario Kart-inspired go-karting rental company.
Copyright
Switch hacker agrees to pay Nintendo $10m
8 December 2021   A Canadian man who allegedly ran a videogame piracy group has agreed to pay Nintendo $10 million in damages.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown