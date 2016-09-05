Nintendo targets fan games in DMCA takedown

Online video games host Game Jolt has been slapped with a takedown notice by games manufacturer Nintendo.

According to Game Jolt on September 1, Nintendo filed a takedown request under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The notice requested that the games host disable public access to 562 fan-made games on the website which have allegedly infringed Nintendo’s copyright.

Although the games are created by fans, Nintendo claimed that the website “generates revenue from advertising banners displayed on the site and advertisements played while users wait for the games to load”.

The copyrighted works at issue are Nintendo’s video games including the audiovisual work, images, and fictional character depictions from Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon.

Game Jolt has explained it will ‘lock’ any of the games in the notice, meaning that only Nintendo will be able to access the relevant game page.