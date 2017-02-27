Subscribe
Nintendo sues Mario Kart go-karting rental in Tokyo

Video games maker Nintendo has decided to clean up the streets of Tokyo by suing a Mario Kart-inspired go-karting rental company.

Nintendo brought its copyright infringement claim against MariCar at the Tokyo District Court, according a press release issued by the company.

MariCar rents out go-karts, allowing people to dress up as characters from video game Mario Kart, such as Mario and Luigi, while driving on Tokyo’s roads.

Nintendo has claimed that Maricar is renting unauthorised costumes to its customers and using pictures of them for publicity and sales.

It also alleged that MariCar is an abbreviation of Mario Kart.

Nintendo is seeking ¥10 million ($89,000) in damages from the company, according to Bloomberg.

