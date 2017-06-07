Subscribe
avalon_studio-istockphoto-com-tv-1
7 June 2017Copyright

Nearly 40% of Italians watch pirated content, says report

Two out of every five Italians watched pirated content last year, according to the Federation for the Protection of Audiovisual and Multimedia Content (FAPAV).

The Italy-based not-for-profit federation  released the data from an investigation on Monday, June 5.

In a bid to understand the state of audiovisual piracy in Italy, FAPAV commissioned research company Ipsos to undertake an investigation.

According to the data, 39% of Italians watched movies, TV series or television and entertainment programmes illegally in 2016, resulting in nearly 669 million acts of piracy being committed.

Movies are the most commonly pirated content, with more than 370 million instances being committed.

The total damage to the Italian economy is estimated at €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), with 6,500 lost jobs.

One in every two Italian children aged between 10 and 15 has watched pirated content in the past year, reported the data, adding that film piracy was the most widespread.

It added that those who commit piracy have a well-defined profile: they are mainly men (55%), workers (54%), and have a higher education qualification (62% were graduates).

Federico Bagnoli Rossi, secretary general of FAPAV, explained that an increased focus must be placed on communication and awareness, especially with regard to people born or brought up in the age of digital technology.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Michelle Lee resigns from USPTO

Macy’s settles copyright clash with Christmas jumper company

Split Federal Circuit denies review of CBM scope

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Italy’s top court rules in major Yahoo! takedown case
22 March 2019   A notice and takedown request does not have to include the URL of the infringing content, Italy’s Supreme Court has ruled.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A likelihood of confusion: similar facts, different trademark decisions
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit