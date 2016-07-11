Subscribe
finchen-shutterstock-com-piracy--1
11 July 2016Copyright

NBC Universal patents ‘anti-piracy technology’

Broadcaster NBC Universal has patented a technology that claims to help detect high volumes of piracy and file-sharing.

The application, which was filed eight years ago and approved last week, is for a system that can detect popular pirated programmes and gather data that can be used for anti-piracy purposes.

The patent, called “Early detection of high volume peer-to-peer swarms,” was approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office on July 5.

In its abstract, the patent is described as “a system that provides for early identification of high risk swarms to enable a more proactive stance towards anti-piracy efforts”.

Multiple peers sharing a file or torrent are referred to as a ‘swarm’.

The abstract adds: “The early detection provides for enhanced anti-piracy efforts, improved allocation of network resources, and better business decision-making”.

This article was first published on TBO.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones