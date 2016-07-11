NBC Universal patents ‘anti-piracy technology’

Broadcaster NBC Universal has patented a technology that claims to help detect high volumes of piracy and file-sharing.

The application, which was filed eight years ago and approved last week, is for a system that can detect popular pirated programmes and gather data that can be used for anti-piracy purposes.

The patent, called “Early detection of high volume peer-to-peer swarms,” was approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office on July 5.

In its abstract, the patent is described as “a system that provides for early identification of high risk swarms to enable a more proactive stance towards anti-piracy efforts”.

Multiple peers sharing a file or torrent are referred to as a ‘swarm’.

The abstract adds: “The early detection provides for enhanced anti-piracy efforts, improved allocation of network resources, and better business decision-making”.

