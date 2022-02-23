Subscribe
NBC, Comcast sued over soundtrack to Olympic ice skating routine

TV networks including  NBC and  Comcast and an ice-skating duo have been accused of infringement over the use of a version of “The House of the Rising Sun” in a Beijing 2022 Olympic routine.

Musicians Robert and Aron Marderosian lodged the complaint at the  Central District of California’s Southern District on Thursday.

Blatant infringement

The lawsuit alleged “blatant and purposeful” infringement of their musical version of the traditional folk song, which first topped the charts after being recorded in 1964 by the British rock band  The Animals.

According to the complaint, the Manderosians’ version of the song was featured during Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim’s Olympic routine at the  Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Comcast, NBC Universal,  Peacock, and the  USA Network are also named in the suit.

The Maderosian brothers described themselves as musical artists and performers, professionally known as "Heavy Young Heathens”, who have written and recorded music for many entertainment clients including major movie studios, networks and advertisers around the world.

Together, they founded a business Twelve Sixty, which provides custom recordings and productions of original musical compositions for use in television, motion pictures, film trailers, film soundtracks, product commercials and video games.

According to the filing, the company filed an application for copyright registration with the US Copyright Office for the musical composition "House of the Rising Sun" and the song was registered in May 2016.

A valuable licensing asset

The filing contended that Frazier and Knierim chose to use the track for their 2022 Winter Olympic “short programme” without the appropriate authorisation or permission and that Comcast, NBC and Peacock were named because they were the “source of media distribution which constitutes control over the infringement”.

The complaint noted that the track features an originally composed introduction and unique arrangement that has allowed it to be a very sought after recording that has featured in film and television, including the theatrical trailer for “the Magnificent Seven” and Ford car commercials.

Consequently the track represents a very valuable licensing asset for plaintiffs and is a signature song of theirs throughout the world, it added.

The suit argued that while all other Olympic short programme routines provided an on-screen chyron of the song title and artist(s) who performed the song, Twelve Sixty were deprived of such when the on-screen information for the disputed performance simply stated "House Of The Rising Sun" with no mention of plaintiffs whatsoever.

“These violations cause great harm to the value of plaintiffs’ command for such a well known piece of their recording catalogue, and insults the integrity of their professional reputation,” the complaint noted.

