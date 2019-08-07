Subscribe
shutterstock_1269300064-bruce-alan-bennett
7 August 2019CopyrightSaman Javed

Musicians file amicus brief in support of Led Zeppelin

A group of more than 100 songwriters, composers and musicians have filed an amicus brief in support of Led Zeppelin in a copyright infringement case involving the 1971 hit “Stairway to Heaven”.

The brief was filed at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on July 30 after the court decided in June that it would review the case.

The case dates to 2015, when the estate of late musician Randy Wolfe, guitarist of the band Spirit, sued Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, and the band’s record label Warner/Chappell Music ( WCM).

The estate alleged the band members has plagiarised Wolfe’s 1967 song “Taurus”.

In 2016, the US District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favour of Led Zeppelin, but on appeal the Ninth Circuit decided last September that errors on the part of the trial judge required a re-trial.

According to a court order issued on June 10, the Ninth Circuit will now review the case.

In their filing, the musicians said that to prove infringement of a selection and arrangement, the copying has to be virtually identical, adding that Wolfe “made no showing of any identical copying of a pattern of music in this case.

The group said that during the trial, no evidence was presented by Wolfe’s estate or its expert that demonstrated that any “selection and arrangement” in “Taurus” was arranged in an original way.

“Rather, the purported selection and arrangement that was presented was simple a combination of random, unprotected elements,” the filing said.

They said that by ruling that the arrangement and selection presented by Wolfe’s estate rose to the level of an original work, the panel “drastically expanded the basis for finding copyright infringement in music cases”.

“The end result of this ruling, if adopted by this en banc court, would be that trivial and commonplace similarities between two songs could be considered to constitute the basis for a finding of infringement,” the group said.

Additionally, they said the ruling was in direct contravention to established copyright law, which provides that the “basic building blocks of musical composition” are not protectable.

“At the very minimum, this ruling, if adopted, would be certain to cause substantial confusion among songwriters, who only have twelve notes with which to work in the first place; songwriters need at least some certainty as to what basic elements of music are free for all to use,” they said.

The en banc rehearing of the case will take place during the week of September 23, 2019, the court ruled.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
A third of music consumers infringe copyright, says research
10 October 2018   More than a third (38%) of consumers access music by infringing copyright, according to new research by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).
Copyright
US government backs Led Zeppelin in copyright suit
19 August 2019   The US government has sided with Led Zeppelin in a continuing copyright infringement case over the band’s 1971 song “Stairway to Heaven”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones