Subscribe
istock-484812177_arinahabich
10 October 2018Copyright

A third of music consumers infringe copyright, says research

More than a third (38%) of consumers access music by infringing copyright, according to new research by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

The annual “ Music Consumer Insight Report”, which looked into the way that music is consumed by those aged 16 to 64, was released yesterday, October 9.

IFPI, an association which represents the interests of those in the recording industry, said that music companies have licensed more than 45 million tracks to hundreds of providers worldwide.

However, consumers are still opting to obtain content illegally, and the prevalence of torrent sites and cyberlockers makes stream-ripping the biggest threat to the music industry, the report said.

Stream-rippers use tools to download music and make it available offline, rather than users having to stream content which is interspersed with advertisements, whereas cyberlockers such as BitTorrent offer file-storing and file-sharing services for content.

IFPI’s research indicated that stream-ripping is the favourite method of obtaining music illegally online, with 32% of consumers downloading music via this method.

Stream-rippers allow consumers to listen to music offline, rather than rely on and pay for internet-based streaming services, the report noted.

Cyberlocker sites and file-sharing platforms are used by 23% of consumers to obtain illicit music, IFPI said. The research also found that 17% of consumers make use of a search engine to locate infringing content.

The report added that user-upload sites, such as YouTube, “are not returning fair value to the music community”.

More than a third (35%) of consumers claimed that the main reason for not subscribing to a paid music service is because “anything they want to listen to” is already on YouTube, adding to the so-called value gap, IFPI said.

The value gap is the mismatch between the value that online user-upload content platforms extract from creative content and the revenue returned to the creative community.

Last week, another report suggested that the volume of legitimate streaming services available to consumers may be contributing to an increase in TV and film piracy.

Networking equipment company Sandvine said that to subscribe to multiple content services is expensive for consumers, leading them to sign up for one or two services and opt to access content provided by other platforms via piracy sites instead.

This story was  first published on TBO.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Music piracy driven by 17m stream-rippers in 2018: report
31 May 2019   There were 17 million stream-rippers in the US during 2018, up two million from 15 million in 2017, according to a new study by market research and industry analysis firm MusicWatch.
Copyright
Musicians file amicus brief in support of Led Zeppelin
7 August 2019   A group of more than 100 songwriters, composers and musicians have filed an amicus brief in support of Led Zeppelin in a copyright infringement case involving the 1971 hit “Stairway to Heaven”.
Copyright
Five music copyright decisions you may have missed...
9 October 2020   It’s been an eventful year for IP in the music industry, with cases that have embroiled some of the world’s biggest musicians regularly hitting the headlines.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India