Subscribe
tinseltown-shutterstock-com-bieber-
8 February 2017Copyright

Musician appeals in Bieber copyright squabble

Musician Devin Copeland has appealed against the dismissal of a long-running copyright squabble concerning Justin Bieber and Usher.

Centring on Bieber and Usher’s hit song “Somebody to Love”, Copeland’s suit was originally filed in 2013 at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Copeland had claimed that his song of the same name was infringed and he requested $10 million in damages.

The court refused to hear the case and granted Bieber and Usher’s subsequent motion for summary judgment.

In June 2015, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit revived the claim. It ruled that versions of Bieber’s and Usher’s song “Somebody to Love” could be intrinsically similar to Copeland’s.

WIPR then reported that, in November last year, Judge Douglas Miller of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Norfolk Division said that the copyright dispute should be dismissed.

This view was followed—in January, the case was dismissed by Judge Arenda Wright Allen, at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, who ordered that all claims be dismissed with prejudice.

But Copeland has not backed down—on Monday, February 6, he appealed against the decision to the Fourth Circuit.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Justin Bieber $10 million copyright dispute dismissed
9 January 2017   A US district judge has dismissed a long-running copyright dispute concerning music artists Justin Bieber and Usher, centring on their hit song “Somebody to Love”.
Copyright
Can you beliebe it? US court revives Justin Bieber copyright dispute
19 June 2015   A US appeals court has revived a copyright lawsuit filed against Justin Bieber and Usher after ruling that their versions of the song “Somebody to Love” could be intrinsically similar to the original.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation