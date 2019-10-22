Subscribe
shutterstock_1388508074_bigtunaonline
22 October 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Music publishers call for congressional TikTok probe

The US National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) has called for greater scrutiny of Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok amid concerns over copyright infringement.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the NMPA has written to senator Marco Rubio claiming TikTok has “consistently violated US copyright law and the rights of songwriters and music publishers”.

TikTok allows users to share short videos featuring popular songs.

NMPA president David Israelite said that “while some publishers have been able to negotiate with TikTok to license their catalogs, a large part of [the publishing] industry does not have agreements in place, meaning numerous works continue to be used unlawfully as the platform’s popularity grows exponentially”.

In July, TBO reported on a licensing dispute between TikTok and three of the leading music publishing associations in Europe.

The NMPA’s letter follows a call from Rubio for Congress to investigate TikTok over alleged censorship.

Rubio claimed that “these Chinese-owned apps are increasingly being used to censor content and silence open discussion on topics deemed sensitive by the Chinese Government and Communist Party”.

Last month, The Washington Post reported that TikTok had removed videos of police violence against protestors in Hong Kong.

The NMPA has now added its voice to the chorus of TikTok critics, but has angled its calls for “scrutiny” on the Chinese platform’s alleged disregard for IP rights.

A TikTok spokesperson told TBO that the platform “has broad licensing coverage across the music publishing industry covering many thousands of publishers and songwriters and millions of copyrights, and has paid royalties since its inception”.

“The platform has spurred the success of artists and songwriters worldwide through its viral meme culture, driving chart hits and building household names. We are proud to engage with and support the music community,” the spokesperson added.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Former Microsoft IP chief joins TikTok
27 January 2020   Social media platform TikTok has hired former Microsoft attorney Erich Andersen as vice president and global general counsel.
Patents
TikTok taken to court over patent infringement
17 August 2020   Texas-based Pixmarx IP has accused Chinese-owned social networking service TikTok of infringing three digital photography patents.
Copyright
Triller choosing to pay influencers over artists, suit claims
20 November 2020   Music publisher Wixen has sued the owners of video-sharing app and TikTok rival Triller for $50m, claiming the app is using over a thousand songs without permission.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones