Minesoft tools for competitive intelligence

It is no secret that patent data yields a rich and essential source of competitive intelligence. A significant volume (estimates range from 70 to 80%) of technical and scientific information is made available only through patent publications.

As awareness and appreciation of the value of patent data as a source of commercial insight grows, a wide range of patent analysis and landscaping tools are becoming available to help companies better understand the patent landscape in which they operate.

Analysis

Professional patent databases, such as PatBase (co-developed by Minesoft and RWS Group), enable searchers to hone a set of search results using keywords, patent classifications, patent citations and assignees. Integrated machine translations and cross-lingual information retrieval tools assist searchers in broadening the search scope using multilingual synonyms and help them to understand patent applications that may not be published in their native language.