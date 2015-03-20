Marvin Gaye family seeks to block Blurred Lines

The dispute surrounding hit record Blurred Lines looks set to continue after the family of late singer Marvin Gaye requested an injunction against the song.

Gaye’s children—Nona, Frankie and Marvin Gaye III—are demanding that the song, which a jury found this month infringed the copyright protecting the soul singer’s 1977 hit Got To Give It Up, is not performed, sold, copied or distributed.

The request was filed at the US District Court for the Central District Court of California—the same court where a jury ordered the writers of Blurred Lines, singers Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke, to pay Gaye’s family $7.3 million, after finding the song copied elements of Gaye’s hit.

In a post-trial motion, filed on Tuesday (March 17), Gaye’s family members said they will suffer “irreparable harm” to their copyright if an injunction is not issued.

“Money damages awarded by the jury are not sufficient to protect the Gayes’ intellectual property rights because the award is limited to past uses,” the family added.

The family has also sought to amend the verdict to include rapper T.I, who was cleared of liability,, as well as record labels Universal Music, Interscope Records and Star Trak Entertainment, which it claims reproduce, license, distribute and sell the song.

T.I was found not liable by the jury because his part in the song, a rapped segment, was added later.

The three children also claimed the lawsuit could have been avoided if Thicke and Williams had spoken with them before the song was released, entertainment website The Wrap reported.

The family said: “Like most artists, they could have licensed and secured the song for appropriate usage. This did not happen.”

It was revealed during the trial that sales of Blurred Lines have exceeded $16 million, with Thicke and Williams having made more than $5 million each.

Marvin Gaye died in April 1984, leaving the copyright of his music to his family.