Man arrested over fake Rosetta Stone software

UK police have arrested a man for selling pirated Rosetta Stone software after the company referred him to the authorities.

The 25-year-old man, based in Forest Hill in London, was found selling the software through online marketplaces as well as on his own website. He was arrested by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU).

Head of PIPCU, detective chief inspector Andy Fyfe, commented: “PIPCU is dedicated to combating intellectual property crime, and today’s operation shows just one of the many ways we disrupt and prevent this type of crime across the UK.”

Rosetta Stone is a US-based company that sells language-learning software in more than 30 languages.

Rosetta Stone’s European legal and enforcement specialist, Rebecca O’Shea, said: “Rosetta Stone is dedicated to protecting consumers against software piracy and fraud through an active European anti-piracy enforcement programme, partnering with law enforcement agencies to stop IP theft."

