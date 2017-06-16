Subscribe
istock-181874783-1-
16 June 2017Copyright

Man arrested for uploading Deadpool film to Facebook

A California-based man has been arrested for copyright infringement after allegedly posting “Deadpool”, a film produced by Marvel, to his Facebook page.

In a  statement released on Tuesday, June 13, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said that over five million people were able to view the movie as a result of the upload.

“Deadpool" is an American superhero film featuring actor Ryan Reynolds and was also the sixth highest grossing film in 2016, according to box office statistics.

Trevon Maurice Franklin, a 21-year old from Fresno, California, was accused of using the screen name “Tre-Von M. King” to upload the film, approximately eight days after its February 2016 release.

He was arrested on June 13, after an investigation by the FBI.

“Franklin is charged in a one-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury with reproducing and distributing a copyrighted work, a felony offence that carries a statutory maximum penalty of three years in federal prison,” said the Office.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Today's top stories:

Adidas fails to block sale of Skechers trainers

Germany delay probably not the end of the UPC, say lawyers

Federal Circuit partly affirms Volkswagen patent win

BBC and Netflix unite with 28 companies to fight piracy

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
US indicts five for running alleged piracy operation
14 December 2018   A US federal grand jury has indicted five men, based in four countries, who allegedly distributed stolen digital versions of numerous films and TV online before their official release date.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones