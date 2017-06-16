Man arrested for uploading Deadpool film to Facebook

A California-based man has been arrested for copyright infringement after allegedly posting “Deadpool”, a film produced by Marvel, to his Facebook page.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 13, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said that over five million people were able to view the movie as a result of the upload.

“Deadpool" is an American superhero film featuring actor Ryan Reynolds and was also the sixth highest grossing film in 2016, according to box office statistics.

Trevon Maurice Franklin, a 21-year old from Fresno, California, was accused of using the screen name “Tre-Von M. King” to upload the film, approximately eight days after its February 2016 release.

He was arrested on June 13, after an investigation by the FBI.

“Franklin is charged in a one-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury with reproducing and distributing a copyrighted work, a felony offence that carries a statutory maximum penalty of three years in federal prison,” said the Office.

This was first published on Trademarks and Brands Online.

Today's top stories:

Adidas fails to block sale of Skechers trainers

Germany delay probably not the end of the UPC, say lawyers

Federal Circuit partly affirms Volkswagen patent win

BBC and Netflix unite with 28 companies to fight piracy