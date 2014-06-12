Malibu Media hits out at ‘internet hate group’

Lawyers for adult film maker Malibu Media, reportedly the biggest filer of copyright lawsuits in the US, have filed for a protective order against what they describe as an “internet hate group” using “illegal extrajudicial tactics in coordination with opposing counsel”.

The table of contents of the document, filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, claims this “internet hate group threatened to kill [the] plaintiff’s principal and an attorney”, that it “cyber-stalks and harasses [the] plaintiff and its counsel” and that the “plaintiff’s counsel received a threat aimed at his church youth group”. Other similar allegations follow.

Later it claims this “hate group is comprised of BitTorrent users, anti-copyright extremists, former BitTorrent copyright defendants and a few attorneys”.

“By administering and using the defamatory blog www.fightcopyrighttrolls.com, ‘Sophisticated Jane Doe’ (SJD) leads the hate group,” it continues. The document is signed by Mary K. Schulz of Schulz Law, attorneys for the plaintiff.

Malibu Media is currently fighting a case against an unnamed defendant, so far only identified by its IP address, alleging unlawful distribution of its content.